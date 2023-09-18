SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The soccer coaches association will be releasing our rankings every two weeks during the season. We appreciate your willingness to publish the rankings at your earliest convenience.

Boys AA

1. O’Gorman

2. Sioux Falls Lincoln

3. Yankton

4. Spearfish

5. Sioux Falls Jefferson

Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central, Sturgis Brown, Rapid City Stevens, Harrisburg

Girls AA

1. Harrisburg

2. Mitchell

3. Rapid City Central

4. Rapid City Stevens

5. Aberdeen Central

Receiving Votes: Pierre T.F. Riggs, Spearfish

Boys A

1. Sioux Falls Christian

T2. Tea Area

T2. Vermillion

4. Belle Fourche

5. Freeman Academy

Receiving Votes: Custer, James Valley Christian

Girls A

1. Tea Area

2. Groton Area

3. West Central

4. Sioux Falls Christian

5. Dakota Valley

Receiving Votes: Vermillion