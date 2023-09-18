SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The soccer coaches association will be releasing our rankings every two weeks during the season. We appreciate your willingness to publish the rankings at your earliest convenience.
Boys AA
1. O’Gorman
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Yankton
4. Spearfish
5. Sioux Falls Jefferson
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central, Sturgis Brown, Rapid City Stevens, Harrisburg
Girls AA
1. Harrisburg
2. Mitchell
3. Rapid City Central
4. Rapid City Stevens
5. Aberdeen Central
Receiving Votes: Pierre T.F. Riggs, Spearfish
Boys A
1. Sioux Falls Christian
T2. Tea Area
T2. Vermillion
4. Belle Fourche
5. Freeman Academy
Receiving Votes: Custer, James Valley Christian
Girls A
1. Tea Area
2. Groton Area
3. West Central
4. Sioux Falls Christian
5. Dakota Valley
Receiving Votes: Vermillion