SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards women’s football team is in their second year and following a 3-3 season, the team earned their first ever playoff berth.

Sioux Falls won three of their last five matchups prior to the post season though their last win came on May 20. The Snow Leopards will take on Zydeco Spice from Louisiana to start their playoff run. Though the Spice carry a 1-5 record entering the playoffs, players like Dani Flute believe that their record should not be taken lightly.

“By no means do I underestimate their ability to come out and play hard. I mean, they have played really tough teams and we know that it’s any given Sunday or in our case any given Saturday. It just depends on who shows up and who’s willing to play together and give it all they’ve got for the entire four quarters,” Snow Leopards player, Dani Flute said.

Sioux Falls will take on the Zydeco in round one of the playoffs on June 24. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Harrisburg High School.