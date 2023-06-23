SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards football team concluded their third season with a 3-3 overall record and the team earned their first ever playoff berth.

Sioux Falls won three of their last five matchups prior to the post season with their last win on May 20. The Midwest division champions have seen plenty of progress in their short time on the field.

“Being in the playoffs as a division three team coming out a developmental league, which would technically be D-4, is a massive statement. It’s making history. We’re the first team in history to do that, but it’s pretty cool to have turned around something that was crashing and burning the first season,” Snow Leopards head coach TJ Marler said.

The Snow Leopards are new to Division 3. They’ve competed against two teams in high divisions, but have yet to win. Despite those outcomes, players like Danielle Flute believe the experience has built grit and character within the team.

“I think the losses against some of those better teams are probably what has gotten us this far. Honestly, playing those divisions up, you learn every time you play someone that’s better than you. We were really fortunate to have some harder teams and some divisions up because it definitely prepares you for those at your same level,” Snow Leopards player Danielle Flute said.

Sioux Falls will take on Zydeco Spice from Louisiana to start their playoff run. The Snow Leopards will rely on their strong defense, while also focusing on time of possession.

“We’re not a high scoring team. We haven’t been all season. But it’s not necessarily something that we were going for, it’s really moving the ball. And something that was a sign of success was that we were getting 10 to 15 first downs a game, which when we can do that we’re going to win the game,” coach said.

Sioux Falls will take on the Zydeco in round one of the playoffs on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Harrisburg High School.