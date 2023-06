HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards hosted a playoff game for the first time in team history but fell to the Zydeco Spice 35-34 Saturday at Harrisburg High School.

Sioux Falls jumped out to a 22-13 lead after Lexy Ronning returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half.

The Snow Leopards wrapped up the season with a 3-4 record.