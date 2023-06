HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards dropped their final home game of the regular season 38-12 against the Nebraska Pride Saturday.

The Snow Leopards drew first blood as QB Carissa Marier raced in from two yards out to get the scoring going. The contest was even at 6 at the end of the first quarter.

Sioux Falls still has a chance to host a game in the playoffs. The team will find out its fate on Monday.