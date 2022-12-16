SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cleanup at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is underway.

On Friday morning, crews started clearing snow from the stands and field ahead of South Dakota State’s FCS semifinal football game against Montana State.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten will be in Brookings Friday to see how stadium crews are getting the field ready for Saturday’s kickoff. The game is set to start at 3 p.m. Saturday and will air on ESPN 2.

Earlier this week, SDSU President Barry Dunn announced student tickets for the game would be free and students who stayed on campus would receive extended housing at no cost and expanded food services. SDSU students had finals this week and classes went remote because of the winter storm.

During last week’s FCS quarterfinal game, the announced attendance was 6,549.

The Jackrabbits face the Bobcats in a rematch of last year’s FCS semifinals and the winner will advance to the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage of Saturday’s game online and on-air.