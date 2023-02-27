SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SMSU) — The Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball team saw a magical season come to an end, falling 100-82 to the No. 11-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks in the NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals on Monday afternoon inside the Sanford Pentagon.



They finish with 19 victories, the eighth time in program history, and tied for the most since 2002-03, a top three finish in the NSIC South, best in the division era, a top four finish in the NSIC regular season standings, best since 2004-05, and 14 NSIC wins, most since 04-05. They reached the NSIC semifinals for the fourth time in program history. SMSU’s 11 home wins were tied for the second most in school history, and their seven road wins in the final nine road games was the best road stretch since 2000-01. The Mustangs also broke the program record for three-pointers in a season, nailing 264 on the year.



Sam Wall led all scorer with 21 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field and 5 of 9 from deep. Her second three-pointer of the day was her 74th of the season, breaking the single season program record for made threes.



Bri Stoltzman was right behind her, scoring 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting while tallying six rebounds and four assists. Madison Gehloff scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting, and Hannah Parsley added nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.



In her final game in a Mustang uniform, Jenna Borchers scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds, and dished three assists. She closes her SMSU career with a program-record 251 three-pointers and 126 games played. She has two of the top five single-season three-pointer seasons, and scored 1,291 career points, 13th most in program history.



The Mavericks played their game in the early stages, getting turnovers on the first three Mustang possessions, turning it into six points through the first 1:21 of game time.



With MSU leading 10-4, Borchers tried to grab momentum with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to three at 10-7.



The three-point deficit quickly turned to nine, as a 6-0 Maverick run grew their lead to 16-7 with 5:02 left in the quarter.



The lead would get as high as 10 in the first half, but the Mustangs were quick to extinguish the fire.



Wall connected on her 74th three-pointer of the season, breaking the program’s single season record, and igniting an 11-0 run, capped by a Borchers triple, to take a 23-22 lead into the second quarter.



The Mavericks opened the second quarter doing what they do best, forcing turnovers and getting on the break for layups, grabbing a 32-26 lead with 6:14 left in the first half.



Wall continued her big first half, canceling out MSU runs with a pair of three pointers to bring SMSU within two at 34-32 with 4:42 left in the half.



The lead from the Mavericks got up to nine at 44-35, but a pair of Stoltzman jumpers brought the Mustangs back within five before an even ending to the half saw MSU take a 48-43 lead into half.



Wall finished the first half with 17 points, while the Mustangs shot 56.7 percent from the field and 8 of 16 from beyond the arc.



After trading blows to open the second half, the Mustangs grabbed the lead again, as four free throws and a Borchers layup put SMSU back in front 53-52 with 5:55 left in the third quarter.



Gehloff followed up a MSU layup with a layup of her own to put the Mustangs ahead 55-54, but it would be the final SMSU lead of the day.



The Mavericks raced to a 17-5 run just before the end of the quarter before a Gehloff three ended the run and brought the score to 71-63 in favor of the Mavericks into the fourth quarter.



MSU opened the fourth quarter making their first 10 shots, going on a 22-12 run to lead 93-75 with 4:24 left and put the game away. The teams split 14 points for the remainder of the game to bring the game to its final score.