SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to Southwest Minnesota State, 44-70, tonight as they close out the 2022 portion of their season.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars took an early 9-6 lead over the Mustangs to open today’s match, but ended the first quarter trailing 12-17.

· Sioux Falls found themselves struggling to score in the second and third quarters where they combined for just 15 total points.

· USF outscored SMSU in the fourth quarter, 17-14, but fall to 4-10 on the season.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Olivia Gamoke led the Coo today with 10 points followed by Madison Wuebben with seven. Megan Fannin and Hayley Knoblock each picked up four points on the day.

· Tayah Leenderts led USF at the free throw line going 2-2 followed by Gamoke and Dallie Haskinson each going 1-2.

· Wuebben and Lauren Sanders each pulled down seven of USFs 34 rebounds on the day.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 17-50 from the field this evening while going 5-10 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 34 rebounds on the night with 28 coming from the defensive side of the ball.

· USF saw 15 of their 44 points come from their bench while forcing 11 points off of SMSU turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action follow the break as they hit the road to take on Minot State on January 6th, 2023. The women’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.