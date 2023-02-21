MARSHALL, Minn. (SMSU) – The Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball team made a season-high 15 three-pointers, including seven from Jenna Borchers , who tied a program record for three-pointers in a game, to take down Minnesota Crookston 83-66 on Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the NSIC Tournament inside the R/A Facility.



The Mustangs move on to the NSIC quarterfinals, where they will face off against St. Cloud State at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday inside the Sanford Pentagon.



The win brings SMSU to 18-10 on the season and is the 11th victory inside the R/A Facility, the most since the 2002-03 season. The loss concludes Minnesota Crookston’s season with a record of 10-19.



The Mustangs shot 45.9 percent from the field, 15 of 37 from deep, and 12 of 15 from the free throw line, while the Golden Eagles shot 44.4 percent (24 of 54) from the field, 5 of 14 from three, and 13 of 18 from the free throw line.



SMSU’s defense made the stops it needed, forcing 16 turnovers, and collecting 11 steals while seeing a 25-11 advantage in points off turnovers.



Borchers finished the night with 27 points, shooting 8 of 16 from the field, 7 of 13 from beyond the arc, and 4 of 4 from the free throw line in her final game inside the R/A Facility. Peyton Blandin provided instant offense off the bench, scoring 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting, and grabbed five rebounds.



Sam Wall poured in 13 points and tallied four assists, while Madison Gehloff scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds to round out four Mustangs in double-figures. Bri Stoltzman did a little of everything for SMSU, adding nine points, seven rebounds, and five assists, and Hannah Parsley filled it up with four points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.



After UMC opened the scoring, SMSU started scoring at will, pouring in 17 of the next 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including five threes’, in just over four minutes of action to take a 17-4 lead at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter. Borchers was rolling early, scoring 12 of those points on four three-pointers.



The Mustangs refused to allow any type of counter, answering any basket the Golden Eagles scored the rest of the quarter, growing the lead to 31-15 into the second quarter. The Mustangs shot a scorching 61.1 percent from the field and drilled 7 of 14 three-pointers.



SMSU continued dominance to open the second quarter, ripping off an 8-2 run behind Wall’s first five points of the game and a three from Blandin to lead 39-17 with 8:29 to play in the third quarter.



The Golden Eagles answered with their first run of the game, scoring the next nine points to cut its deficit to 39-26 at the 4:54 mark before a Wall triple put an abrupt end to UMC’s momentum, putting SMSU back ahead by 16.



UMC would get within 14 towards the end of the half, but Blandin went on to convert a layup-and-one just before the half to give the Mustangs a 47-30 lead into the break.



The Mustangs closed the first half shooting 17 of 31 from the field and 10 of 21 from deep. Bochers led the way with 12 points, while Blandin’s 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting off the bench provided a spark as well.



Stoltzman opened the third quarter with a layup and a pair of free throws to grow the Mustang lead to 21 after just over a minute of action.



UMC began to chip away, scoring 11 of the next 16 points, and after a Borchers three-pointer, scored the next nine points to get within single digits at 59-50 2:02 to play in the third. Gehloff went on to make a layup to end the run before a UMC free throw ended the third quarter scoring, with the Mustangs leading 61-51 into the fourth.



After each team scored a pair of points to start the third quarter, Borchers hit the milestone from deep, making her seventh of the game with 8:30 remaining to go up 66-53.



The teams traded points until the 2:15 mark, when Wall drilled a three, starting an 8-2 run to close the game and bring us to the final score.