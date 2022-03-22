SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — The Dordt Women’s basketball team was making its NAIA National Championship debut, but a slow start in the opening half was too much to overcome as they fell to Thomas More, 77-65.

Dordt kept it close early, trailing 10-8 with 4:15 to go in the quarter, but the Saints closed the first on an 11-0 run to take a 21-8 lead.

Thomas More would then add to that advantage, outscoring Dordt 19-7 in the 2nd quarter, as they led 40-15 at the break.

The Defenders would start to show some life in the 3rd, though were still outscored 19-15 in the period as their deficit grew to 29 after 3.

Then in the 4th, Dordt’s offense exploded for 35 points, trimming the deficit down to 10, but it was too late, as the Saints never let it get closer en route to the 77-65 victory.

Dordt was led by junior Karly Gustafson, who led all scorers with 23 points. Ashtyn Veerbeek tallied 15 points as did Hayden Heimensen.