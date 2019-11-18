Sloan wins Daktronics Open title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Tanner Sloan won the 197-pound title Sunday to lead the South Dakota State wrestling team to a strong showing in the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

A redshirt freshman from Alburnett, Iowa, the top-seeded and sixth-ranked Sloan won both of his matches in decisive fashion. After receiving a first-round bye, Sloan posted a pin of North Dakota State’s Cole Wetzig in 2 minutes, 41 seconds.

In the championship match against Minnesota’s Dylan Anderson, Sloan raced out to a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes of the match with a takedown and pair of four-point near-falls. He closed out the title bout with a 16-3 major decision.

Five other Jackrabbits reached the finals of their respective weight classes, including 184-pounder Zach Carlson. A senior from Murdock, Minnesota, Carlson downed Nebraska’s Colton Wolfe, 14-2, in quarterfinal action, then pinned Minnesota’s Hunter Ritter in the first period of their semifinal matchup. Ritter entered the tournament ranked 12th by Intermat.

Carlson was to face Minnesota’s Owen Webster in the finals, but withdrew from the tournament for medical reasons.

Also wrestling in the finals were redshirt freshmen Zach Price (133), Clay Carlson (141) and Kenny O’Neil (165). Price won three matches before dropping a hard-fought 6-4 decision to Ridge Lovett of Nebraska, while Carlson reeled off three decisive wins before dropping a 9-0 major decision to Mitch McKee of Minnesota.

O’Neil downed a pair of Nebraska wrestlers in the first two rounds before being defeated by Minnesota 165-pounder Bailee O’Reilly, 8-2.

Rounding out the Jackrabbit finalists was 149-pounder Henry Pohlmeyer. A senior from Johnston, Iowa, Pohlmeyer notched wins in his first three matches before being pinned by Kevon Davenport, wrestling unattached, in the first period of their title bout.

Five other Jackrabbit wrestlers earned third-place finishes, including true freshmen Daniel Kimball at 133 pounds and Cade DeVos in the 157-pound weight class. Freshman Cade King placed third in the 157-pound class by posting a 2-2 record in a round-robin format, while Danny Vega placed third at 125 pounds and Garrett Jordan took third at 165.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to dual action Friday, traveling to Utah Valley for a Big 12 Conference matchup. Start time is 11 a.m. Mountain Time (noon Central).

2019 WARREN WILLIAMSON/DAKTRONICS OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

125: #18 Patrick McKee (Minnesota) dec. Alex Thomsen (Nebraska), 8-3

133: Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) dec. Zach Price (SDSU), 5-4

141: #4 Mitch McKee (Minnesota) major dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU), 8-0

149: Kevon Davenport (unattached) def. Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) by fall 2:24

157: Baylor Fernandes (Minnesota) major dec. Bubba Wilson (Nebraska), 11-1

165: Bailee O’Reilly (Minnesota) dec. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), 8-2

174: #6 Devin Skatzka (Minnesota) won round-robin format with 4-0 record

184: Owen Webster (Minnesota) won by medical forfeit over Zach Carlson (SDSU)

197: #6 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) major dec. Dylan Anderson (Minnesota), 16-3

285: Bobby Steveson (Minnesota) def. Joe Doyle (Binghamton), 8-2

Note: Rankings by Intermat

OTHER SDSU PLACEWINNERS

125: Danny Vega, third

133: Daniel Kimball, third

157: Cade DeVos, third

165: Garrett Jordan, third

174: Cade King, third (2-2 record in round-robin format): Samuel Grove, fourth (1-3 record)

184: Jacob Schoon, fifth

285: Blake Wolters, fourth; Bowen McConville, sixth