PONTEVEDRA, Spain (SDSU) — Tanner Sloan’s quest for a title at the U23 World Championship came up two points short as the South Dakota State wrestler dropped a 5-3 decision to Amirali Azarpira of Iran in the gold medal match Saturday.

Sloan scored a takedown out of a scramble for the lone points of the first period, but Azipara gained control in the second and final period with three points on step-outs and another point on an activity clock violation. Sloan countered with a step-out of his own to pull to within 4-3 and had couldn’t convert a takedown attempt at the end of regulation. After a challenge, the call of no takedown was confirmed, providing Azarpira a final point.

Sloan finished the two days of international competition with a 3-1 record.