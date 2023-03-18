TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) — Top-seeded Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh controlled the final two periods to defeat South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan , 5-3, in the national title bout at 197 pounds Saturday night at BOK Center.



Sloan, a senior from Alburnett, Iowa, who has a year of eligibility remaining, was the aggressor early. After nearly putting Bonaccorsi on his back midway through the first period, Sloan opened the scoring with a takedown with 25 seconds remaining in the opening period.



After Sloan escaped to open the second period for a 3-0 lead, Bonaccorsi began to find his footing. He tallied his first takedown of the match moments after Sloan’s escape and rode out the remainder of the period to build up more than a minute of riding time.



Bonaccorsi chose a neutral start to begin the third period and sealed the match with a takedown in the final minute, picking up the final point via riding time.



Sloan ended the season with a 27-3 overall record in earning NCAA All-America honors for the first time in his career.



SOUTH DAKOTA STATE RESULTS

125: #32 Tanner Jordan , Jr., St. Paris, Ohio (1-2 record)

• lost to #33 Tucker Owens, Air Force, by dec., 2-1

• def. #30 Antonio Lorenzo, Cal Poly, by dec., 4-0

• lost to #14 Noah Surtin, Missouri, by fall 4:26

Jordan eliminated; ends season with 18-16 overall record



141: #11 Clay Carlson , Sr., Willmar, Minnesota (6-2 record)

• def. #22 Malyke Hines, Lehigh, by dec., 6-1

• lost to #6 Beau Bartlett, Penn State, by dec., 3-2

• def. #28 Saul Ervin, SIU-Edwardsville, by dec., 3-2

• def. #14 Cael Happel, Northern Iowa, by dec., 7-3

• def. #8 Allan Hart, Missouri, by dec., 7-6

• def. #12 Parker Filius, Purdue, by dec., 3-1

• lost to #6 Beau Bartlett, Penn State, by major dec., 12-2

• def. #4 Brock Hardy, Nebraska, by injury default [2:11]

All-American — Fifth Place; ends season with 27-10 overall record



157: #20 Cael Swensen , R-Fr., Plymouth, Minnesota (3-2 record)

• lost to #13 Trevor Chumbley, Northwestern, by dec., 6-3

• def. #29 Corbyn Munson, Central Michigan, by dec., 7-0

• def. #19 Garrett Model, Wisconsin, by dec., 9-6

• def. #28 Paddy Gallagher, Ohio State, by dec., 4-3

• lost to #9 Will Lewan, Michigan, by dec., 7-4

Swensen eliminated; ends season with 24-10 overall record



165: #22 Tanner Cook , Jr., Ilion, New York (1-2 record)

• lost to #11 Cameron Amine, Michigan, by fall 6:30

• def. #27 Will Formato, Appalachian State, by fall 1:11

• lost to #12 Izzak Olejnik, Northern Illinois, by dec., 8-1

Cook eliminated; ends season with 17-9 overall record



174: #13 Cade DeVos , Jr., Altoona, Iowa (3-2 record)

• def. #20 Alex Cramer, Central Michigan, by fall 2:13

• lost to #4 Chris Foca, Cornell, by dec., 8-2

• def. #14 Benjamin Pasiuk, Army, by dec., 6-1

• def. #12 Aaron Olmos, Oregon State, by dec., 3-1 [SV-1]

• lost to #7 Peyton Mocco, Missouri, by dec., 4-2

DeVos eliminated; ends season with 26-9 overall record



184: #24 Cade King , Sr., Waseca, Minn. (0-2 record)

• lost to #9 Isaiah Salazar, Minnesota, by dec., 3-0

• lost to #8 Matt Finesilver, Michigan, by dec., 7-2

King eliminated; ends season with 16-11 overall record



197: #7 Tanner Sloan , Sr., Alburnett, Iowa (4-1 record)

• def. #26 Gavin Hoffman, Ohio State, by dec., 8-1

• def. #10 Jacob Cardenas, Cornell, by dec., 4-0

• def. #2 Bernie Truax, Cal Poly, by dec., 6-4 [SV-1]

• def. #3 Rocky Elam, Missouri, by dec., 7-2

• lost to #1 Nino Bonaccorsi, Pittsburgh, by dec., 5-3

ALL-AMERICAN — Runner-Up; finishes season with 27-3 overall record



285: #14 A.J. Nevills , Grad., Clovis, California (2-2 record)

• def. #19 Jonah Niesenbaum, Duke, by dec., 8-1

• lost to #3 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State, by major dec., 14-2

• def. #29 Jaron Smith, Maryland, by dec., 3-1 [SV-1]

• lost to #6 Yaraslau Slavikouski, Harvard, by dec., 5-3

Nevills eliminated; ends season with 22-8 overall record