Skyler Flatten set to make professional debut with Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clark native Skyler Flatten will begin his professional basketball career as a member of the Skyforce, as the former SDSU standout signed with the Miami Heat in mid-October.

Playing professional basketball has been a lifelong dream for Skyler Flatten, though it didn’t always seem like he’d get the chance to fulfill it.

“Kind of slowed down a little bit there in my early college years when I got hurt. Obviously, in the back of your head, you think maybe this is not for me because of injuries, but got healthy finally, and started playing really well. I always kind of knew I was going to get to this eventually,” Clark native Skyler Flatten said.

After working out for several NBA teams after college, Flatten headed to Italy to play. A month later, an injury there would alter his plans once again. He returned to the States, and after getting healthy, received a call from the Miami Heat.

“Got a call from Miami and went there for about a week, and now I’m here. It’s a good feeling to be back in the home state,” Flatten said.

Before he returned to South Dakota, the Clark native had to make a phone call of his own.

“Always let my mom know no matter what, because she’s my mom. Got to make sure she knows,” Flatten.

Though happy to be playing for the in-state franchise, Flatten knows not to take this opportunity lightly.

“Being hurt, you don’t take it for granted when you’re out playing basketball because you know it can be taken away from you so fast,” Flatten.

While being from South Dakota certainly helps his appeal with the franchise, the 6’6″ guard’s abilities also fit the modern professional game.

“He’s an unbelievable shot maker. Watching all of his film, he has incredible athleticism too I think, so a 6’6″, long athletic guy that can shoot and defend is what everyone’s looking for,” Skyforce Head Coach Eric Glass said.

With his path to professional ball now set, Flatten is looking forward to just getting on the court.

“I haven’t played since, like an actual real, live basketball game for my own team, since the Jackrabbits. So I’m just looking forward to compete again,” Flatten said.

The Skyforce open the regular season November 8th at Iowa.