Grand Rapids, MI – The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their fifth-straight game 89-83 on Monday night over the Grand Rapids Gold at Van Andel Arena. The victory marked the first five-game winning streak since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain scored a game-high 22 points on 9-15 FGA and seven rebounds. It marked the first time he led the Skyforce (9-6) in scoring this season.

Cain scored 16 points on 7-7 FGA to lead Sioux Falls, but Grand Rapids (2-11) took a 25-22 lead after the first quarter.

The Skyforce, behind 50 percent three-point shooting (5-10 3PA), outscored the Gold by 10 points in the second quarter. Mychal Mulder scored 11 points on 4-5 FGA to help guide a 50-43 lead at intermission.

DJ Stewart (18 points) and Jamaree Bouyea (12 points, six rebounds and four assists) combined for 25 points in the second half to secure the victory.

Miami HEAT assignee Nikola Jović had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists to round out top scorers for Sioux Falls.

Denver Nuggets two-way player Jack White had 20 points on 9-13 FGA and eight rebounds. Nuggets assignee Peyton Watson added 19 points on 8-20 FGA and 11 rebounds for Grand Rapids.

Both teams round out the two-game series on Wednesday at 6:00 PM CST.