SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SF) – With just seven players, the Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped the Windy City Bulls’ four-game win streak with a 99-94 victory on Saturday night from the Sanford Pentagon.

It marked the first victory for the Skyforce (3-3) over the Bulls (5-2) since 3/14/17. Six-of-seven players that entered the game for Sioux Falls tallied 33-plus minutes of play.

Mychal Mulder (season-high 29 points on 8-18 3PA and six rebounds) scored the first 11 points for the Skyforce in the first quarter. He ended the period with 14 points on 4-8 3PA and kept Sioux Falls within striking distance in a 26-23 deficit.

Windy City shot just 1-7 3PA in the second quarter (7-29 3PA overall), which allowed the Force to jump out to a 48-45 advantage at halftime.

Jon Elmore (G League career-high 16 points on 6-13 FGA and eight rebounds) led Sioux Falls in the third quarter, who shot 50 percent from the field (10-20 FGA), with 10 points off the bench. The steady play helped the Force own a 74-70 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Dru Smith (career-high 28 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks) scored 17-of-25 Sioux Falls’ points in the final period, which helped the team earn its third victory in four games.

The Force also moves to 3-0 on the season when owning a lead at halftime and after the third quarter.

Carlik Jones led Windy City with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Chicago Bulls assignee Dalen Terry added 11 points and six rebounds, as well.

Sioux Falls will complete a three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Gold (1-4) at 6:30 PM CST. Windy City will host the Cleveland Charge (6-1) on Friday at 7:00 PM CST.