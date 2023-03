SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce closed out the regular season with a 116-88 win over the Memphis Hustle Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Skyforce led by 11 after the first and outscored the Hustled in both the third and fourth periods.

Jamal Cain and Jon Elmore led four Sioux Falls players in double figures with 19 points and five rebounds each.