SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team will host a Western Conference Finals matchup against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this Sunday, April 2, as part of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

The game is set to tip-off at 9:00 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The NBA G League Conference Finals will be a nationally-broadcast double-header televised on ESPNU, with the winner of each game moving on to the NBA G League Finals. Complete details for each Conference Finals game are below.

Eastern Conference Finals

Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM CST

Western Conference Finals

Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Sunday, April 2 at 9:00 PM CST

Following back-to-back playoff victories over the Salt Lake City Stars (4) and the Stockton Kings (1), the fifth-seeded Skyforce earns home court advantage over the sixth-seeded Vipers after back-to-back upsets of their own. Sioux Falls finished a perfect 2-0 against Rio Grande Valley during the regular season.

Skyforce season ticket holders will have access to their usual seats on Sunday, while additional fans have several options to purchase single-game tickets. To purchase a discounted ticket and Western Conference Finals t-shirt bundle, visit here: https://fevo.me/wcf. To purchase discounted tickets without a t-shirt, visit here: https://sfskyforce.com/playoffs23.