 

Avera

Skyforce Stay Perfect With Win Over Hustle

Sports

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-SiouxFalls-Skyforce_1529375950230.jpg

The Sioux Falls Skyforce (3-0) took the first of a three game home-stand 126-125 over Midwest Division opponent, the Memphis Hustle (0-2), on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten led all scorers with his second consecutive double-double and career-high 34 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in the win over Memphis (0-2)

Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson found his touch, as he boasted a career-high 29 points (7-12 3PM). Robinson also had the go-ahead three-pointer with nine seconds left in the contest. Bubu Palo added a season-high 17 points (12-13 FT) off the bench. 

Sioux Falls held a 67-66 lead at halftime before the Hustle outscored the Skyforce 35-26 in the third quarter to build an eight-point lead heading into the final period. Memphis Grizzlies assignee Jevon Carter (29 points, six assists, and three rebounds) led the second-half surge, shooting seven-of-nine and scoring 14 points in the third quarter alone. 

Maten capped-off a 10-0 run for the Skyforce with three straight field goals to start the fourth quarter. Sioux Falls capitalized on 21 Hustle turnovers, scoring 34 points. Also in double-figures was Briante Weber (17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals), and DeAndre Liggins (11 points, 6 rebounds) continued his success from beyond-the-arc this season (3-4 3PM).

Brandon Goodwin (27 points) accompanied Carter in leading the offensive attack for the Hustle, while two-way players Yuta Watanabe (seven points) and DJ Stephens (four points) combined to shoot 4-of-15 in the loss for Memphis. 

Charles Cooke III logged valuable minutes for the Skyforce, as he tallied seven points and four rebounds off the bench. The second-unit provided a much-needed spark for Sioux Falls, scoring 26 points on 5-of-17 FG.

The Skyforce will seek their fourth-straight victory to start the season as the Northern Arizona Suns (0-2) travel to Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Memphis returns home to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2-0) on Friday, November 9 in what will be the team’s first home game of the season. 

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Skyforce

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss