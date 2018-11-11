Skyforce Stay Perfect in Win Over Wisconsin

Copyright by KELO - All rights reserved sioux-falls-skyforce-logo-basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Skyforce (5-0) captured a 123-105 victory over the Wisconsin Herd (1-2) on Saturday evening at the Sanford Pentagon. Rodney Purvis triggered the surge off the bench, with 28 points (7-12 3P), eight assists and seven rebounds for Sioux Falls. With the win, the Skyforce are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season.



The Skyforce started the contest firing on all cylinders from beyond-the-arc (8-14 3FG in the first quarter). Purvis eclipsed his previous season high (14 points) in the first quarter alone with 17, while returning forward DeAndre Liggins got off to a hot start, with seven points and three assists.



Sioux Falls kept its high-volume shooting throughout the second quarter, but the Herd responded after halftime behind 17-points and four assists from Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Trevon Duval. Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten (21 points and 10 rebounds), who had a quiet first half, scored 13 in the third quarter alone. He recorded his fourth-straight double-double to lead the Skyforce into the final period.



Raphiael Putney (18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals) recorded a double-double for Sioux Falls, as he helped the Skyforce win the final period by four points. Liggins finished with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while continuing to shoot accurately from three-point range. Liggins now boasts a 54.8 percent mark from long-distance this season on a league-leading 17 made attempts.



Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Jaylen Morris (12 points) and James Young (12 points) combined for 24 points, while Cinmeon Bowers (13 points, nine rebounds) led the Herd in scoring off-the-bench.



Sioux Falls travels to Utah to play the Salt Lake City Stars (2-1) on Monday, November 12, which is the first of three games on the road. Wisconsin (1-2) is back at home on Wednesday, November 14 to face the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2-1).

