SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 110-105 Sunday night at the Sanford Pentagon Sunday night in the G League Western Conference Final.

The Skyforce led by two at halftime, but the Vipers outscored Sioux Falls by 10 in the fourth quarter.

Orlando Robinson led the way for Sioux Falls with 28 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Justin Champagnie contributed 23 points and nine boards off the bench.

The Vipers advance to the G League Finals, where they will meet the Delaware Blue Coats in a best-of-three series beginning on Tuesday.