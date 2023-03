SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their fifth straight game with a 119-105 victory over the Memphis Hustle at the Sanford Pentagon Friday night.

Sioux Falls led by 19 after one quarter. It shot 60% for the game and 50% from 3-point land.

DJ Stewart led the way with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Jamaree Bouyea notched 21 on 10-for-11 shooting and seven assists.