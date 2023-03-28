SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after ending the regular season Saturday with a 116-88 win over Memphis.

The Skyforce earned the fifth seed in the Western conference playoffs, while finishing the season on a six-game win streak.

“I think this is really a basketball town, they love Skyforce basketball, they’ve really invested into the team. So, I think they’ve been anticipating us making the playoffs and making a run in the playoffs for a while, since 2016. So, it’s a great, exciting moment for me, and I think the community,” Kasib Powell, Skyforce head coach, said.

Head coach Kasib Powell was an assistant coach the last time Sioux Falls made the playoffs. That run in the postseason saw the Skyforce claim their first G League title.

“During that year, KP was our assistant coach as well. So, obviously being familiar with his coaching style, he’s a player’s coach. He has a knack for getting guys rallied together. He’s really good at rallying the troops. And he’s a great leader for us. We’re really thankful for that,” Mychal Mulder, Skyforce guard, said.

The Skyforce closed the season with a 20-12 mark. Much of that success stemmed from their defense, which has led to their recent success.

“We’ve been really locking in on the other side of the basketball and that’s converting into offensive transition opportunities. And it’s good to peak at the right time going into the playoffs. You always want to be playing your best basketball, by now in March. We’re looking forward to next opportunity coming up here,” Mulder said.

Given his experience reaching the playoffs as head coach means a lot. And Coach Powell says that what’s got this team this far is a solid team connection and leadership.

“We have guys in the locker room like Kadeem Jack, Mike Mulder, who’s been with the team before and I think they just help us with being consistent and their voices always there. And I think that’s what’s really helped us be able to make the playoffs,” said Coach Powell.

The Skyforce closed the season Saturday, but already began postseason play Tuesday.