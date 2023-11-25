SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce claimed a 102-97 win over the Iowa Wolves at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday night.

Sioux Falls held a 32-21 lead after one quarter and opened up a 61-39 advantage heading into the locker room.

All five starters posted double figures. Drew Peterson and Orlando Robinson led the way with 21 apiece. Robinson also pulled down 17 rebounds and dished out five assists for a double-double. Peterson tallied seven boards and four helpers.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Pentagon.