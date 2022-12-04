Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their third-straight home game in a 142-96 victory over the Wisconsin Herd. It marked the second time in the Kasib Powell era that the Skyforce (5-6) has scored 140-plus points.

Orlando Robinson posted career highs in points (27 on 11-17 FGA) and rebounds (19) in the victory. Miami HEAT two-way player Dru Smith added 26 points on 10-13 FGA, four rebounds and six assists.

The Skyforce scored 73 first half points on 26-47 FGA, which is a season high, and held a 30-point lead at intermission.

Mychal Mulder (17 points on 4-9 FGA) moved into third-place all-time in three pointers made (240) in the third quarter, as Sioux Falls owned a 114-68 lead with 12 minutes left.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain had eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. Cain shot 9-13 FGA and had four rebounds.

In his first game on assignment, HEAT assignee Nikola Jović had eight points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 31:59 minutes of play. Jamaree Bouyea added 18 points on 8-12 FGA and seven assists in the victory.

Sioux Falls is now 4-1 at home this season, which is the best start at home since the 2018-19 season. They also are 3-0 when holding opponents to under 100 points.

Rob Edwards led Wisconsin (6-7) with 30 points on 9-17 FGA and seven rebounds. Lindell Wigginton added 18 points and four assists to round out top scorers for the Herd.

Both teams finish the season series on Tuesday at 6:30 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon