Skyforce open season with impressive win at Iowa

DES MOINES, IA – Jeremiah Martin (30 points and 10 assists) turned in a stellar debut performance as the Sioux Falls Skyforce (1-0) cruised past the Iowa Wolves (0-1) on the road. Sioux Falls led nearly the entire game before fending off a late Iowa surge, ending with a 128-122 victory.

Martin wasn’t the only one to have a strong performance in his Skyforce debut. Mychal Mulder (26 points, eight rebounds and four assists) scored 15 points in the first quarter alone to put Sioux Falls on top 33-26 after the first 12 minutes. From there, the visitors never looked back.

Leading by as many as 14 points, the Skyforce relied on a balanced offensive attack throughout the game. Davon Reed (24 points, six assists and six rebounds) stuffed the stat sheet alongside rookie Kyle Alexander (10 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks) who finished just shy of a triple-double on the night. Alexander’s eight blocks were the most by a Skyforce player in a single game since Jimmie Taylor tallied eight blocks against the Reno Bighorns on December 20, 2017.

Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Keita Bates-Diop (22 points and seven rebounds) paced the offensive attack for the Wolves while Lindell Wigginton (23 points, seven assists and six rebounds) tallied a team-high point-total off the bench in the loss. Timberwolves assignee Naz Reid (19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists) posted the Wolves’ only double-double in the contest.

Skyforce veterans Bubu Palo (12 points and four assists) and Marcus Lee (14 points, 7-10 FG) led a reserve unit that scored 34 points on the night for Sioux Falls.

The Force were able to edge the Wolves in nearly ever statistical category on the night, highlighted by a 62-44 margin in points scored in the paint. Sioux Falls shot 51.7 percent to Iowa’s 40.0 percent on the night and finished with a 51-45 edge in the rebounding column. The Skyforce shot over 50 percent and tallied over 50 rebounds on just one occasion during the 2018-19 season.

Sioux Falls returns home to take on the Salt Lake City Stars (0-0) on Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 PM CT at the Sanford Pentagon in what will be the team’s home opener.