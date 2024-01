SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce earned a 126-110 win over G League Ignite Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

Orlando Robinson tallied a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jamaree Bouyea and Cole Swider scored 19 points apiece. Bouyea added eight assists and seven rebounds. Caleb Daniels posted 15 points and six rebounds.

The two team are scheduled meet again on Tuesday.