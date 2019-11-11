Skyforce knock off Stars in home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SKYFORCE) — Behind Miami HEAT two-way player Daryl Macon’s 17 fourth-quarter points, the Sioux Falls Skyforce were able to hold off the Salt Lake City Stars by a final score of 105-98 in the team’s home opener at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday afternoon.

It was Macon’s first game with the Skyforce (2-0), as he tallied a game-high 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had eight assists.

Sioux Falls got out to a fast start to start as Mychal Mulder (21 points, 6 rebounds) scored 16 of the team’s 30 points on 6-of-7 shooting. He guided the Force to a 12-point lead after the first quarter. Mulder has scored 15+ points in the first quarter of both contests this season, as he had 15 against the Iowa Wolves on Nov. 8.

The Stars (0-1) responded, as William Howard (16 points, six rebounds) directed Salt Lake City to a 19-11 run to tie the contest at 44-44 halfway through the second quarter. Jeremiah Martin (26 points, 8-16 FGA, seven assists) helped the Skyforce create momentum off the bench before the half, as he tallied 10 points in the second quarter alone to help create a six-point cushion at intermission.

Behind 14-of-24 shooting, Salt Lake City was able to dominate the third quarter, outscoring Sioux Falls 34-21, and taking a seven-point lead into the final period. Isaac Haas (14 points, 7-11 FGA, seven rebounds) controlled the paint, netting 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

A change of pace guided the Skyforce to a 26-13 run to end the contest and take the victory. Sioux Falls also shot 13-of-14 on free-throws in the period.

Davon Reed (15 points, 11 rebounds) added his first double-double of the season. Kyle Alexander (eight points, seven blocks) showcased his rim protection skills early in the season, as he leads the G League in blocks with 15.

Utah Jazz assignee Miye Oni (five points, six rebounds, five assists) struggled shooting, going 1-of-8, while Jazz two-way players Justin Wright-Foreman (17 points, four assists) and Jarrell Brantley (eight points, seven rebounds) combined for 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting in the first half.