SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce earned a 128-119 win over the Austin Spurs at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday night.

The Force raced out to a 34-23 lead after one quarter and outscored the visitors by 11 in the third quarter as well.

Sioux Falls shot 46.7% (21-for-45) from 3-point land.

All five starters were in double figures. Justin Champagnie led the way with a game-high 36 points on 12-for-22 shooting. Cole Swider notched a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Williams also registered a double-double with 15 points and 14 boards.

The Skyforce is 6-0 in the month of January. It hits the road for the next four games with the first at the Texas Legends on Monday.