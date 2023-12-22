ORLANDO (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce fell to the Osceola Magic 133-116 in its final game at the G League Winter Showcase Friday afternoon.

The two teams were knotted at 56 at halftime, but the Magic outscored the Force by 19 in the third quarter to seize control of the game.

A trio of Sioux Falls players tied for the team lead with 22 points in Justin Champagnie, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams. Nikola Jovic and R.J. Hampton tallied 17 apiece.

The Skyforce return to action next Thursday on the road against the Santa Cruz Warriors.