SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost to the Iowa Wolves 103-86 to close out their two-game weekend series at the Sanford Pentagon Sunday.

The Wolves raced out to a 28-18 lead after one quarter. After holding a six-point lead at the half, Iowa outscored Sioux Falls by a dozen in the third quarter.

The Skyforce was held to just 28% shooting from 3-point land.

Alondes Williams led the way with 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.