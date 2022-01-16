Skyforce fall to Memphis at home again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Skyforce have lost two straight including last night’s 8 point setback to the Memphis Hustle at home, and when you include the G-League Showcase part of the season, Sioux Falls is just 1-7 on the year at the Sanford Pentagon.

They took on the Memphis Hustle for the second consecutive day at home. Memphis built a 2 point lead after 1 quarter, but Sioux Falls found its rhythm in the 2nd, as they outscored the hustle 30-23 in the quarter to take a five-point lead into halftime.

Memphis would outscore the Skyforce 27-21 in the 3rd quarter to regain the lead, and then put the game away in the 4th, picking up the 107-99 victory.