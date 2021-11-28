Skyforce fall in double OT against Cleveland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some NBA G-League action was going down today with the Skyforce taking on the Cleveland Charge. We begin in the 2nd half, Brandon Knight sizing up Tacko Fall then kicks it for Mike Smith who steps into the three ball and knocks it down. He was 5-9 from beyond the arc, Sioux Falls was up five.

Later in the 3rd, Knight this time with the blow by, the veteran still getting it done. He’d finish with 24 points and 7 assists. Still in the 3rd, Dru Smith and Micah Potter working the 2-man game, when the 6’10 Cleveland native shows off the range. Potter had 13, Sky Force in front 62-55. Moments later, Kyle Guy will miss the deep ball but Tacko Fall at 7’5 would just snatch it out of the air and throw it down. He’d finish with 22 and 17.

This ball game needed double overtime and it was the Charge who would come out on top 113 to 110.