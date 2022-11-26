Oshkosh, WI – The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 133-126 decision to the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday night from the Oshkosh Arena.

Jamaree Bouyea had just the second triple-double in over three seasons for Sioux Falls (4-4). He had a career-high 27 points on 12-22 FGA, a career-high 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Chandler Hutchison posted his second-straight game breaking a career-high in points scored (30 points on 11-16 FGA and seven rebounds). DJ Stewart added a season-high 35 points on 11-18 FGA and four rebounds, while Mychal Mulder rounded out scorers in double figures with 26 points on 6-11 3PA.

The Force and the Herd (5-5) were tied 70-70 at intermission, which marked the most points scored in a half this season and just 10 off the franchise record.

Behind 27 points from Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Sandro Mamukelashvili, Wisconsin was able to outscore Sioux Falls 63-57 in the second half. AJ Green added 22 points on 6-12 3PA in the winning effort.

Sioux Falls travels to face the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:00 PM CST, while Wisconsin travels to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.