SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Skyforce began the 2023-24 season with a 129-114 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

After leading by two at the end of the first quarter, the hosts were outscored by 20 in the second and trailed by 18 at halftime.

Two Sioux Falls players eclipsed 20 points. Justin Campagnie scored a team-high 27 points on 11-for-20 shooting. Alondes Williams notched 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a monster game for Indiana with 33 points and 23 boards.

The Skyforce is back in action Tuesday when it hosts the Cleveland Charge at 6:30 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.