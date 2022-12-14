Grand Rapids, MI (SKYFORCE) — Behind 29 points on 11-18 FGA and five assists from DJ Stewart, the Sioux Falls Skyforce won its sixth-straight game 108-105 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.

The six-game winning streak for the Skyforce (10-6) is the longest since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, when the team started 6-0.

Grand Rapids (2-12) shot 65 percent from the field in the first quarter (13-20 FGA) and led 32-27. Sioux Falls responded, shooting 68.4 percent from the field in the second quarter (13-19 FGA), but trailed 60-57 at intermission.

Stewart scored 10 points on 4-6 FGA in the third quarter, which led the team to a 30-29 advantage in the period, but still trailed 87-85.

The Skyforce held the Gold to just 18 points on 30 percent shooting in the final quarter (6-20 FGA) to secure the 108-105 victory.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain had 18 points on 8-11 FGA, nine rebounds and two steals. Mychal Mulder added 18 points on 5-8 FGA and three rebounds. Kadeem Jack posted double double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. HEAT assignee Nikola Jović had two points and an assist in 14:56 minutes of work.

Denver Nuggets two-way player Jack White had 23 points on 9-12 FGA and five assists, while assignee Peyton Watson had 13 points on 5-16 FGA, 10 rebounds and six assists. The Skyforce, who currently sits in the eighth-and-final Showcase Cup tournament spot will find out their NBA G League Winter Showcase fate this weekend. Grand Rapids wraps their Showcase Cup portion of the season at Cleveland on Friday and Saturday.