SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce welcomed in the Oklahoma City Blues on Saturday night.

After leading by as many as 20 in the third, the Blues went on a bit of a run pulling with 11 but Sioux Falls would answer via a Brandon Knight three ball pushing the lead back up to 11.

The Skyforce were led by Micah Potter who finished with a game high 23. These two teams will meet tomorrow at 3pm at the Sanford Pentagon.