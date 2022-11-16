SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SKYFORCE) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired Tyler Hagedorn from the available player pool.

Hagedorn, a 6-10, 230-pound forward out of the University of South Dakota went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. He most recently appeared in 15 games (two starts) for the Memphis Hustle, Maine Celtics and College Park Skyhawks in 2021-22, where he averaged 6.2 points on 46.6 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per 19.9 minutes a game.

In 2020-21, Hagedorn played in 19 games (eight starts) for Studentski Centar Podgorica in the Montenegrin Prva A Liga and averaged 6.5 points on 42.1 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per 21.6 minutes a game.

A four-year contributor for the Coyotes, Hagedorn averaged 10.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per 20.4 minutes in 119 appearances (66 starts). He earned Summit League All-First Team (2020 and All-Second Team (2018) at South Dakota and led the NCAA in three-point percentage (54.1 percent) as a senior in 2019-20.

The Norfolk, Neb. native was named the 2015 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year ahead of signing with USD.

Maverick Rowan was waived to complete the transaction.

Hagedorn is expected to be available for the team’s upcoming home series against the Windy City Bulls. Tip-off for the back-to-back will be 7:00 PM CST on Friday and Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.