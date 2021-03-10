Sjerven named finalist for Becky Hammon Award

HOPEWELL, N.J. (USD) — South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven has been named a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.

Sjerven is one of five women to be named finalists, whittled down from 10 semifinalists announced last month. The winner will be announced on March 31.

“Hannah is a remarkable young lady!” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “She is a great teammate, a great leader and she is very deserving of all of the accolades she is receiving! She is a player who works incredibly hard on a daily basis and because of that, she continues to develop as a player here at USD. Specifically, Hannah’s game from an offensive standpoint continues to expand and when you pair that with her ability to impact the game defensively, it is a really special combination!”

South Dakota alumna Ciara Duffy won the inaugural Becky Hammon Award in 2020.

Sjerven helped the Coyotes win back-to-back Summit League Tournament crowns on Tuesday. She finished with 20 points, nine boards and three steals in the title game, earning a spot on the all-tournament team for the third-straight year.

A native of Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven is the two-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time all-league first team pick. She is averaging 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Sjerven’s name litters the national rankings this season. She’s ranked 19th for blocked shots (55), 24th for free-throws made (111), 25th for rebounds (233) and 30th for field-goal percentage (.536).

The Coyotes await Selection Monday, March 15, to learn their first round matchup for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The tournament begins on March 21 with all 64 teams headed to San Antonio, Texas.

2021 Becky Hammon Award Finalists

Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast, G, So.

Blanca Millan, Maine, G, R-Sr.

Myah Selland, South Dakota State, F, R-Jr.

Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota, C, Sr.

Ilmar’I Thomas, Cincinnati, F, Sr.