VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota senior Liv Korngable became the 30th Coyote to surpass 1,000 career points in the second quarter of Thursday night’s win over Kansas City inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (22-5, 15-1) held Kansas City (22-6, 12-5) to more than 20 points below their scoring average. Tonight marks the 12th time this season the Coyote defense have held an opponent under 50.

“Tonight we did a great job of defending versus a team that is really versatile and difficult to guard,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We hope to see a full Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon as we not only play a very good opponent, but also as we honor four seniors in their final home game here at USD!”

Korngable reached the 1,000 milestone with her signature pull-up over traffic in the lane at the start of the second quarter. She finished with 10 points and a pair of assists in the game.

Sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven tallied her second-straight 20-point game with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting Thursday night. She also grabbed nine boards, blocked a pair of shots and had two steals. Tonight marked Sjerven’s 21st career 20-piece and her fourth in the last six games.

Fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb pitched in 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Kansas City forward Brooklyn McDavid was the only Roo to reach double-figures in the game with 15 points. USD held UMKC’s leading scorer Naomie Alnatas to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, half of her season average.

The Coyotes led from the opening jump ball and climbed to as much as a 27-point advantage in the game.

South Dakota shot 46.8 percent from the field (29-of-62) while Kansas City finished at 33.3 percent (18-of-54). Both teams went 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) from behind the arc, but the Coyotes outscored the Roos 38-20 in the paint. The Coyotes tied their season-high for blocked shots with seven – three by second-year freshman Kyah Watson, two from Sjerven and one apiece by third-year sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky and junior Macy Guebert.

USD also capitalized with 25 points off 15 UMKC turnovers.

South Dakota returns to action Saturday as the Coyotes host Oral Roberts for senior day at 1 p.m.