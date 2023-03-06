SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time in three years, the Omaha women’s basketball team will play in the Summit League Tournament championship.

Sixth-seeded Omaha outlasted No. 10 seed Kansas City 69-60 in the second semifinal contest Monday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Omaha, who defeated third-seeded North Dakota on Sunday, will face South Dakota State in the championship game at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Grace Cave scored 19 points to lead Omaha, while Elena Pilakouta added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Kansas City, which was playing with seven players, finished its season 9-23. Manna Mensah led all scorers with 27 points.

There was an announced attendance of 5,517 for Monday’s semifinal session.