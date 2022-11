SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spots in the Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ State Volleyball Tournaments were up for grabs Tuesday night as each class held their SoDak 16 Matchups.

Class ‘A’ SoDak Results

Belle Fourche def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23

Dakota Valley def. Baltic, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Rapid City Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lakota Tech, 25-12, 25-14, 25-7

Miller def. Groton Area, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9

Platte-Geddes def. Hamlin, 16-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. Redfield, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Wagner def. Winner, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18

Class B Results

Burke def. Kadoka Area, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Castlewood def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15

Chester def. Faith, 25-9, 25-14, 25-11

Colman-Egan def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13

Freeman def. Jones County, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21

Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11

Warner def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23