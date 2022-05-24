SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six of the eight spots in the 2022 Class ‘B’ High School Baseball State Tournament have been captured. The final two spots are set to be claimed on Tuesday, May 24.

Class ‘B’ State Tournament

Dakota Valley, Parkston/Tripp/Ethan, Redfield, Madison, Platte-Geddes and Winner/Colome have claimed their spot in next week’s State Tournament.

Region 3 is the only region without a qualifying team. The two state qualifying games for Region 3 are set to be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

The tournament is set to be play on May 30-31 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

TICKETS PUNCHED

Here’s a look at how each of the six teams punched their ticket to Sioux Falls.

DAKOTA VALLEY 4, BON HOMME 3

Dakota Valley reached the state tournament thanks to a walk-off sacrifice fly from Randy Rosenquist. That sent the Panthers past Bon Homme 4-3.

Bon Homme evened the game at one in the third, but they’d grab the lead in the fifth when Riley Rothschadl stole third and then scored on an error. It was 2-1 after five.

Dakota Valley didn’t answer until the sixth inning when Jake Pruchniak singled in Rosenquist to even the game at one. Two batters later, it was Brendan Barnett who singled in the go ahead run to make it 3-2.

Bon Homme tied it up in the seventh thanks to a single and two errors that plated Jackson Caba.

In the home half of seventh, Dakota Valley got a single and and an error to put runners on the corners. Following an intentional walk to Isaac Bruns, it was Rosenquist who delivered a fly ball to left that would score Beau Jones.

Dakota Valley picked up the 4-3 over Bon Homme to reach the state tournament.

Pruchniak earned the win for the Panthers as he pitched the complete game and allowed two earned runs on six hits. He struck out 12, while walking just two.

Rothschadl was given a no-decision as he pitched 5.1 innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits, while fanning ten and walking one.

Bruns finished 2-3 with two singles and a walk. Brayden Major added a pair of singles as well. Bon Homme was led by Carter Uecker who was 2-3 with two singles.

Dakota Valley will play at 5:05 on May 30 in the state tournament. Their opponent is yet to be determined.

PARKSTON/ETHAN/TRIPP 4, VERMILLION 3

Parkston got out to a four run lead following three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. Two errors and two singles contributed to the three run fifth inning.

Vermillion finally got on the board in the seventh inning when Ben Burbach singled to right field to bring in Jack Kratz.

A fielder’s choice, followed by a single from Carter Mart would add two more and close the gap to 4-3.

The Tanagers had the tying run at second, but Kaleb Weber would get the strikeout to end the game and send the Trojans to the Class ‘B’ State Tournament.

Ty Neugebauer earned the win for Parkston as he threw 6.1 innings and allowed just one hit. He gave up two runs, while striking out seven and walking two. Weber earned the save in .2 innings of relief.

Jake Jensen suffered the loss as he allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Luke Bormann went 2-3 for the Trojans with a single, double and one run batted in.

Parkston/Tripp/Ethan will play in the first game of the state tournament at 12:05 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Their opponent is yet to be decided.

REDFIELD 10, HOWARD 0

Redfield pounded out 15 hits, while allowing just two as they cruised to a 10-0, state qualifying win over Howard.

A four run third and six run sixth led to the ten run win, via the mercy rule in six innings.

Peyton Osborn threw all six innings for Redfield. He allowed no runs on two hits, while striking out five.

Camden Osborn went 3-4 at the plate with a triple and two singles. He added two runs scored and one RBI. Owen Osborn, Peyton Osborn, Keaton Rohlfs, Easton Millar and Nolan Gall all added two hit each.

Luke Koepsell suffered the loss for Howard. He allowed nine earned runs on 15 hits, while striking out four.

Redfield will meet Winner/Colome in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. That first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on May 30.

MADISON 3, SIOUX VALLEY 0

A second inning run was all that was need for Madison’s Aspen Dahl who through a complete game shutout against Sioux Valley on Sunday, May 22.

Dahl pitched all seven innings allowing just three hits, while striking out 14 of a possible 21 hitters.

The Bulldogs scored one in the second and they’d add two more insurance runs in the fifth inning thanks to a two RBI single from Nate Ricke.

He went 1-1 at the plate with a single, two RBI’s, one walk and a hit by pitch. Hayden Kane finished 1-3 with an RBI.

Connor Gross suffered the loss for Sioux Valley as he pitched 1.1 innings and allowed a run on three hits and two walks. Parker Putez was strong in relief as he went 4.2 innings allowing just two runs on three hits and one walk. He also struck out 11 hitters.

Madison gets to play Platte-Geddes/DC/WL in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 30 at 2:05 p.m.

PLATTE-GEDDES/DC/WL 18, GREGORY 2

Platte-Geddes moved to 13-0 on the year following an 18-2 win over Gregory in a Region 4B state qualifying contest.

The Panthers pounded out 18 runs and 18 hits in their win, including a 12 run second inning.

Dawson Hoffman earned the win as he threw three innings and allowed just one unearned run.

Hoffman, Grayson Hanson and Jaxon Christensen each added three hits in the contest. Hanson had four runs batted in, while Christensen knocked in three.

Aiden Bultje, Caden Foxley and Joey Foxley each added two hits.

Gregory’s Trey Murry went 2-3 in the contest with two doubles and a run scored, but the Panther offense was just too much on Monday.

Platte-Geddes gets Madison in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 30.

WINNER/COLOME 7, BELLE FOURCHE 2

A four run second and three run fourth helped fuel a 7-2 win for Winner/Colome to reach the Class ‘B’ State Tournament.

Eathan Bartels pitched six strong innings as he gave up just two unearned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out six hitters.

Charley Pravecek was 3-4 with three singles and an RBI for the Warriors. Pierce Nelson finished 2-4 with three RBI’s and a homerun.

Evan Vissia collected two singles for Belle Fourche as he finished 2-3. Nolan Wahlfeldt suffered the loss as he allowed four earned runs on nine hits and five walks.

Winner/Colome will meet Redfield Area on Monday, May 30. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

REGION 3

Region 3 is the lone region to have a team qualify for state. Due to scheduling conflicts, the Tea Area Regional was set to be played on Tuesday, May 24. Below is the schedule for those games:

#2 Tea Area vs. #7 Sioux Falls Christian – 3 p.m.

#3 West Central vs. #6 Baltic – 5 p.m.

Winners play in State Qualifying Contest – 7 p.m.

A scheduling conflict forced the Dell Rapids Regional to start later on Monday. The Quarriers defeated McCook Central 10-0 in five innings. Then Lennox picked up a narrow 4-3 win over Mt. Vernon-Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney in eight innings.

Dell Rapids and Lennox will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

If the Quarriers defeat Lennox, they’ll play Parkston/Ethan/Tripp in the State Tournament.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage of the regionals both on-air and online. You can also find previews and postgame recaps from the state tournaments on the Sports Page on KELOLAND.com.