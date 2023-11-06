VERMILLION, S.D.—Six Coyotes scored in double figures as South Dakota downed Northern State 85-57 to open the season Monday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (1-0) got 14 points from DePaul transfer Kendall Holmes, 13 each from sophomore Walker Demers and junior Grace Larkins, 11 from Saginaw Valley State graduate transfer Tori DePerry, 10 from sophomore Carley Duffney and 10 from freshman Addison Klosterbuer.

Monday marked the first time South Dakota’s placed six in double-figures since last November. The Coyotes were hampered by injuries a year ago, at times only having eight available players down the stretch.

The game served as a preseason exhibition for Northern State. The Wolves were led by Rianna Fillipi and Decontee Smith with 10 points apiece. Fillipi was named a preseason player to watch in the Northern Sun this year. She was held to 4-11 shooting on the night by Coyote junior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi.

Holmes led the Coyotes in her first official game in the red and white. She added five boards, two assists and a pair of steals to her stat line. She will face former Big East foe Creighton on Friday and her former squad, DePaul, later in November.

Larkins recorded a stat line of 13 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds to open the season.

Demers was 5-for-8 in compiling her 13 points. She added four boards, with three on the offensive glass.

DePerry tallied 11 points, with seven coming from the free-throw line. She also recorded four rebounds with three on the offensive glass in her first official game as a Coyote.

Duffney was 4-of-7 to reach 10 points with four assists and three rebounds.

Klosterbuer opened her collegiate career with a 10-point game, knocking down a pair of the Coyotes’ six threes.

South Dakota started the game on an 8-0 run and led 15-2 with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter. USD led 38-23 at the half, 67-37 in the third and by 75-43 in the fourth.

The Coyotes outscored Northern State in the paint 54-28. The Coyotes shot 50.8 percent (33-of-65) in the game and 35.3 percent (6-of-17) from behind the arc. The Wolves finished at 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the field.

USD also capitalized with 31 points off 21 Northern State turnovers. Up next for South Dakota is a road game at No. 22/23 Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday.