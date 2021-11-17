Six score in double-figures as Jackrabbit Men roll past Montana State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Men’s Basketball Team started out its two-game homestand with an impressive 91-74 victory over Montana State.

The Jacks had six players score in double-figures, with Baylor Scheierman and Noah Freidel tying for a game-high with 18 points.

Douglas Wilson added 15, Charlie Easley finished with 13, Alex Arians scored 12 and Luke Appel ended with 11 points on the night.

South Dakota State is back in action on Thursday as they host NAIA foe Presentation.

After that they’ll come to Sioux Falls for three games for the Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon which begins on November 22nd.