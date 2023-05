TEA, S.D. (KELO) — It took Madison nine innings on Monday to break open the scoreboard, but they finally did on their way to an 8-3 extra inning win over Tea Area.

The Bulldogs put together a 16 hit performance in the win. Evie Lurz led the way going 4-5 with two homeruns, two singles and three runs batted in.

Amanda Vacanti pitched all nine innings in the win. She allowed two earned runs on six hits, while striking out 18.

Madison is now 6-2 on the season.