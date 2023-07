Geneva, IL (Canaries) — Kane County crushed six homeruns and snapped an eight-game losing skid as they topped the Canaries 20-1 on Saturday.

The Cougars scored in every inning except the fifth. Hunter Clanin finished with two hits and scored Sioux Falls’ lone run.

The Birds are now 27-32 and will look to win the three-game series when the two teams meet on Sunday at 1:00pm.