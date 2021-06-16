Six Coyotes to compete at U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (USD) — Six Coyotes, four alumni and two recent graduates, will take the stage at the U.S. Olympic Trials held June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The top three finishers in each event at the trials will represent Team USA at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Schedule

Saturday, June 19

6:30 p.m. (CT) | Men’s Pole Vault qualifying (Chris Nilsen, Ethan Bray)

Monday, June 21

5:30 p.m. – Men’s Pole Vault final (Chris Nilsen, Ethan Bray)

Thursday, June 24

3:25 p.m. – Women’s Hammer Throw qualifying (Lara Boman)

7 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault qualifying (Emily Grove)

9:05 p.m. – Men’s Discus qualifying (Ben Hammer)

Friday, June 25

5 p.m. – Men’s High Jump qualifying (Zack Anderson)

5:30 p.m. – Men’s Discus final (Ben Hammer)

Saturday, June 26

6:05 p.m. – Women’s Hammer Throw final (Lara Boman)

7:40 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault final (Emily Grove)

Sunday, June 27

3:30 p.m. – Men’s High Jump final (Zack Anderson)

The Broadcast

NBC owns the broadcast rights for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials and will provide coverage over eight days on NBC and NBC Sports Network. There will also be streaming available on the NBC Sports app. Complete broadcast information can be found here (https://www.usatf.org/news/2021/robust-television-schedule-announced-for-u-s-olymp).

The Coyotes

This season marks the most combined athletes and alumni that South Dakota will send to the U.S. Olympic Trials in recent memory. Emily Grove (’17) will be making her third career appearance at the Trials in the pole vault, but this will mark her first time without donning the Coyote uniform. She qualified following her freshman year in 2012 and placed 10th in 2016. Chris Nilsen (’20) makes his second career appearance in the pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He initially qualified for the 2016 trials out of high school. Both Grove and Nilsen made Team USA for the 2017 World Championships. Lara Boman (’19) makes her Olympic Trials debut in the hammer throw and Ben Hammer (’19) makes his first appearance in the discus. South Dakota fifth-year seniors Zack Anderson (’21) and Ethan Bray (’21) will also make their debut at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Anderson punched his ticket by clearing the Olympic high jump standard of 7-5 (2.26m) in April, while Bray advanced as one of the top-24 entries in the pole vault.

One Last Thing

South Dakota track and field boasts a pair of three-time Olympians on its coaching staff. Derek Miles donned the red, white & blue at the 2004 Athens Games, the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games. He earned the Olympic bronze medal in the pole vault at the 2008 Olympics. A.G. Kruger made Team USA in the hammer throw for the 2004 Athens Games, the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games.