 

Avera

Six Coyotes earn all-league at Summit Championships

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-USD-Coyotes-logo-2_1529375973809.jpg

FARGO, N.D. (USD) — North Dakota State edged South Dakota 45-48 to end the Coyotes’ string of five-straight titles on Saturday at the Summit League Championships hosted at the Rose Creek Golf Course. South Dakota’s men finished third with 74 points.

Six Coyotes, four women and a pair of men, took home all-Summit League honors at the championship meet.

Juniors Abby Ripperda and Jonna Bart raced to first-team performances to pace the Coyotes. Ripperda placed fourth to earn all-league honors for the first time. She crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 24.7 seconds, for 6,000 meters. Bart improved from second team a year ago to garner first-team accolades. She finished strong, recording a personal best time of 21:29.2.

Sophomore Merga Gemeda and freshman Clayton Whitehead worked together on the course to pick up second-team honors on the men’s side. Gemeda finished eighth with an 8,000-meter time of 25:12.9. He earns a spot on the second team for the second consecutive season. Whitehead crossed the finish in 25:13.8 for 10th place. Whitehead also earned the Summit League’s Newcomer of the Championship award as the first true freshman to cross the finish line.

The women’s second-team honorees included senior Kianna Stewart and junior Kelsi Kearney. Stewart finished in 10th place to earn all-league honors for the third-straight season. She clocked a time of 21:50.3. Kearney recorded a season-best time of 21:51.8 to take 11th. Kearney earns all-league honors for the first time of her career.

Junior Laura Nelson was the final scorer on the women’s side in 18th place. She completed the course in 22:12.7. South Dakota’s pushers on Saturday were sophomore Maddie Lavin in 21st place and freshman Helen Gould in 31st. Lavin clocked a personal best 22:27.2, while Gould crossed the finish line in a season-best 22:55.7.

A trio of freshmen rounded out the men’s scorers. Finishing in the first spot off the podium, freshman Alec Atwood clocked a season-best 25:34.2 for 15th place. Freshmen duo Charlie Babcock and Braden Peters ran together down the final stretch to finish 22nd and 23rd. Babcock clocked 26:14.1 while Peters finished in 26:16.2.

Senior Abdinasir Abdi and junior Seth Iverson were pushers for the Coyote men in the race. Abdi clocked 26:20.4 to take 25th. Iverson finished 29th with a time of 26:38.4.

South Dakota returns to the starting line on Friday, Nov. 15, for the NCAA Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests