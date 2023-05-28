SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Valley has a young star on the track, who has a promising future after a special performance this weekend at the state meet.

Cossacks sophomore Isabelle Bloker set a meet record in the Class A 3200 meter run Friday with a time of 10:50.65. That mark was the third fastest of anyone at this year’s meet behind a pair of Class ‘AA’ seniors.

She then followed it up by claiming the state title in the 1600 meter run on Saturday. She just missed breaking the record in that race as well with a time of 5:03.55, four-tenths of a second slower than the mark set back in 1991.

“I think I just want it so bad,” Bloker said. “I just know that you get one shot, so I just put it all on the line when it matters most.”

The Cossacks finished fourth on the Class ‘A’ girls team scoreboard with 46 points.

See more of the results from the 2023 state track championships.